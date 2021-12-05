GRAYSLAKE, IL. — Cora Mae Dixon, “née Newsome” 83, passed away peacefully at her residence in Grayslake, IL., and went home to be with our Lord on Thanksgiving Day, 2021.
Cora was born April 29, 1938 to the late Dave “Hicks” and Willie Mae Newsome of Muscle Shoals, AL. Cora professed her life to Christ at an early age and was a long time member of Mt. Moriah Christian Center in Waukegan, IL., where she volunteered at the church food pantry for many years until her health prevented her services. She loved reading her bible and cherished praising the Lord. Cora retired from the V.A. Medical center in North Chicago, IL., where she dedicated her life to helping others.
Cora is survived by her children, Jonathan Hicks; daughters Stacey Newsome; and Nicole Morgan (Clayton); and her fur baby Max. Her grandchildren, Makaela Moore; Olivia Morgan, and Jeremy Hicks; her siblings, Helen Taylor, Dave Newsome (Daisy); George Newsome (Lisa); and Dorothy Johnson (Jerry). Cora loved with a full and joyful heart and leaves to cherish her memory, dozens of nieces, nephews, great-nieces/nephews, cousins, wonderful friends and extended family.
Visitation is scheduled for Friday, December 10, 2021 from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. at Marsh Funeral Home in Gurnee. A funeral service will be held Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. At Mount Moriah Christian Center, Waukegan, IL. Interment will follow at Warren Cemetery, Gurnee, IL.
