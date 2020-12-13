CHEROKEE
Cora Emily Owens, 90, of Cherokee, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. There will be a private service for the family with Tony Choate, Lyle Owens, and Edward Owens officiating.
Emily was a member of Valdosta Church of Christ and a former member of Cherokee Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Edward Owens; parents, Preston Clayton and Henrietta Tee McCanless; sisters, Lera Masters, Laura Langford, and Alma Canfield; and brothers, Preston J. McCanless and Sterling McCanless.
Emily is survived by her sons, Wayne Edward Owens (Linda) and Lyle Thomas Owens (Patricia); grandchildren, Scott Edward Owens (Anne-Marie) and their children, Olivia, Ben, Sam, and Rachel, David Wayne Owens (Stephanie) and their children, Jude, Eli, and Ari, Emily Owens Choate (Tony) and their children, Laura (J.J.), Mary, Emma, Owen, and Ruby, Jonathan Owens (Ashley) and their children, Austin, Jackson, Leah, Cannon, and Sophia, Edward Morris Owens, and John Gordon Owens.
Emily’s grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Mars Hill Bible School or Georgia Agape.
The family expresses special thanks to the Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home for the special care given to Emily for the past three years.
