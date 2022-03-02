GOLDEN, MISSISSIPPI — Cora Evelyn Pruitt, 85, died February 28, 2022. Funeral will be today at 2 p.m. at Life Unlimited Church, Golden, MS with visitation from 11-2. Burial will be in Hodge Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay is directing.

