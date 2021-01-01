TRUSSVILLE — Cora L. Warhurst, 100, formerly of Phil Campbell, died December 29, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Union Hill Methodist Church. Service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with burial in Union Hill Cemetery. Akins Funeral Home, Russellville will assist the family.

