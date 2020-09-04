FLORENCE — Cora Lee Poole, 81, died September 1, 2020. A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Peters Cemetery, Florence. Public viewing will be today from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.

