HAMILTON — Cora Lenona “Tootsie” Taylor, 85, died September 18, 2020. Visitation was 6-9 p.m. Saturday at Barnesville Freewill Baptist Church. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday at the church with burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery. Hamilton Funeral Home is assisting the family.

