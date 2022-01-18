WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Cordie Brown Pulley, 85, died January 14, 2022. Visitation will be today from 11 am. until service time at Shackelford Funeral Home, Waynesboro Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Warren Cemetery. She was the wife of Herbert Pulley.

