TOWN CREEK — Corey Dale Maxwell, 29, died November 5, 2022. Visitation will be today from 5 to 9 p.m. at Ludlam Funeral Home, Iuka, MS. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Thursday in the chapel with burial in Elmwood Cemetery, Town Creek.

