FLORENCE — Coriene McFall Riedout, 95, of Florence, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, October 7, 2022. She was a member of Mars Hill Church of Christ, homemaker, seamstress, and professional monogrammer.
Visitation will be Monday, October 10, 2022, from noon-2 p.m. at Old Mars Hill Church of Christ. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. at the church with Chris Moran and Lawrence Alexander officiating. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons: Daniel Willey, Todd Willey, Chad Irons, Hank Wilson, Canaan Sides, Artemus Willey, and Collier West.
Mrs. Riedout was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Cora Bell McFall; husband, James H. Riedout; brothers, David, Glen, Jessie, and Billy McFall; sister, Christine Boshers; and grandson, Marshall Chace Beck.
She is survived by her special son, David Terrell of Florence; daughters, Kay Willey of Lexington, KY, Denese Wilson (Van) of Tuscumbia, Terese Irons (Ricky) of Florence, and Cindy Mitchell of Florence; sister, Rachel Smith of Marietta, GA; sisters-in-law, Pearl McFall of Florence and Linda McFall of Waterloo; grandchildren, Melissa Kesler (Andrew) of Lexington, KY, Daniel Willey (Nicole) of Richmond, KY, Todd Willey (Kristen) of Lexington, KY, Vanessa Sides (Dan) of Killen, Destin Gargis (Matt) of Tuscumbia, Hank Wilson (Natalie) of Hartselle, Chad Irons (Ann Marie) of Florence, Elizabeth Phillips (David) of Mt. Brook, Jessica Beck West of Florence; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-granddaughter on the way; and nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Robert Mann and Amedisys Health Care and Hospice for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mars Hill Bible School and Mars Hill Church of Christ Benevolence Fund.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
