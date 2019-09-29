FLORENCE — Corinne Hardeman Copeland, 94, passed from this life on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Mitchell-Hollingsworth Nursing Home. Visitation will be Monday, September 30, 2019, 10-11 a.m. at Elkins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Burial will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Ms. Copeland was born in Florence, Alabama, the youngest of 12 children to William C. Hardeman and Agnes Rickard Hardeman. She attended elementary school in the East Florence community and graduated from Coffee High School in 1943. She had a long career working in the insurance business. She was a faithful Christian and a member at Helton Drive Church of Christ. In her retirement years, she liked to take bus tours around the country with her sisters. Ms. Copeland also enjoyed growing flowers and cooking. She didn’t have any children of her own, but she considered her nieces and nephews her children.
Ms. Copeland was preceded in death by her parents ; and six brothers William, Basil, Floyd, Buck, Clifford, and Frank Hardeman; five sisters who passed on before her were, Mildred Connell, Lurline Gough, Mary Turner, Elura Hardeman, and Rometa Cole Hoard; nephews who preceded her in death were, Emmett (Bud) Gough, Mike Gough, and William (Sonny Boy) Hardeman.
Nieces and nephews who have survived her are Lynn Gough Stark (Ted), Shirley Jo Turner Ryder (Steve), Patricia Turner Mansel (Jimmy); Johnny Hardeman (Laura), William Cole (Violet), and Floyd Cole (Karen). They will miss her very much.
Honorary pallbearers will be all her great nieces and nephews.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented