HALEYVILLE — Corky Crowe, 73, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022. Visitation will be held May, 2, 2022 from 11 a.m.- noon at Pinkard Funeral home, Haleyville. The funeral service will follow at noon at the funeral home, with burial in Winston Memorial Cemetery.

