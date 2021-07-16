HUNTSVILLE — Cornelia Faye Whitehead, 84, of Huntsville, Alabama, died Tuesday, July 14, 2021 at her residence. Memorial Service will 2 P.M. Sunday at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Rogersville with Pat Driskell officiating. Visitation is from 1 until 2 P.M. Sunday at the church. Spry Funeral Home in Athens is directing.
Mrs. Whitehead was born September 12, 1936 in Appleton, Tennessee. She was a member of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church and she was a seamstress.
Survivors: daughters, Lisa Whitehead (Brittney) of Huntsville, AL and Carol Highfield (Tom) of Toney, AL; grandchildren, Casey Boyles (Jacob) and Andrew Highfield; and great-granddaughter, Emily Boyles. Preceded in death by husband, Gerald Whitehead; son, Wayne Whitehead.
