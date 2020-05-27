FLORENCE — Cornelia Smith Nix, 98, of Florence passed away on May 24, 2020. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in downtown Florence and graduated from Coffee High School.
She is survived by her brother, William Edward (Christine) Smith; son-in-law, Larry Joseph Kowalski; her granddaughter, Katie Kowalski (Mark Brandon) Newbury; and her great-grandson, Brandon Lawrence Newbury.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Nix; her daughter, Kathy Nix Kowalski; her parents, Robert Chapman and Katherine Lee Smith; her siblings, Edna Smith Cathey, Robert Lee Smith, Allen Thomas Smith and Alvin Henry Smith.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caregivers of Kindred Hospice including, Tangela Beasley, Raveen Harden, April Hill, Chancey Mann, Alexis Witt, and Yolanda Yarbrough for all of their love and support.
In lieu of flowers the family recommends sending a contribution in Cornelia’s name to the Humane Society.
A private family graveside will be held at Greenview Memorial Gardens on Friday, May 29, 2020. If you were invited, the family requests that a mask be worn at all times for the safety of the attendees.
You are welcome to leave condolences on our website at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were entrusted to Elkins Funeral Home.
