RUSSELLVILLE — Cory Wayne Rumble, 34, Russellville, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Visitation will be today, April 12, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be Wednesday, April 13, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Stanley Hargett and Greg Beasley officiating. Interment will be in Bethsaida Cemetery, Russellville.
Cory loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Bob and Micky Jones; grandmother, Brenda Rumble; and grandfathers, Alvin Looney and Walter Tverberg.
Cory is survived by his wife, Meagan Tverberg Rumble; son, Rhett Rumble; parents, Dwayne and Linda Rumble; sister, Lauren Nolen (Riley); grandfather, Harry Rumble; and in-laws, Cheryl Tverberg, Logan Nix (Wade), Sander Tverberg (Susie), Krymson Tverberg, Pansy Looney, and Tina Tverberg.
Pallbearers will be Colby Barnett, Zach Tverberg, Cade Tverberg, Freddy Vargas, Nick Simpson, Wade Nix, John Melton, and Tom Mather.
The family would like to thank everyone who helped in any way during Cory’s illness.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com
