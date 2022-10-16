SPRING HILL, TENNESSEE
Courtland Charles Christner, 83, retired Systems Analyst for AT&T, Bell South, and EDS, died Monday, October 10, 2022 at his residence in Spring Hill.
A Masonic service will be conducted Monday at 4:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Spring Hill Masonic Lodge #124 officiating. The family will visit with friends Monday from 3:00 P.M. until service time at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
Born December 23, 1938 in Indianapolis, Indiana, he was the son of the late Courtland Christner and the late Jacqueline Rose McMath Patterson. Mr. Christner earned his Associate degree in Computer Science from Jefferson State Junior College, Bachelor’s degree in Speech and Theater from Purdue University, and graduated from the University of Alabama Police Academy. Mr. Christner was a Shriner, Yorkrite and Scottish Rite Mason, and was a member of Spring Hill Masonic Lodge #124. He enjoyed computers and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers. Mr. Christner was a former elder at Center Point Presbyterian Church in Center Point, Alabama, and most recently attended Trinity United Methodist Church in Spring Hill.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, whom he married December 23, 1961, Ruth Alice Smith Christner of Spring Hill; daughters, Cheryl Elizabeth Christner of Spring Hill and Constance Sabrina Christner (Ralph) Long of Pulaski; and brother, Wayne (Brenda) Corrigan of Indianapolis, Indiana.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Ricketts.
