CEDAR PARK, TEXAS — Courtney Marie Whited (Segraves) of Cedar Park, TX, passed away peacefully at home on June 21, 2022, surrounded by family and friends. She was 43 years of age.
Courtney was born on January 18, 1979, in Tucson, AZ, to Johnny Segraves and Cynthia Chappell. As a child, she lived in Florence, AL, where she attended and graduated from Wilson High School class of 1997.
Courtney earned her Bachelor of Social work at the University of North Alabama, graduating in 2004. After graduation, she moved to Texas, where she enlisted in the Air Force National Guard. She would spend the next four years serving with the 149th Fighter Wing Mission Support unit based in San Antonio.
She went on to earn her Master of Social Work from Texas State University-San Marcos with Social Work Honor Society in 2008. In 2019 she received her License in Clinical Social Work (LCSW) as a therapist.
Courtney thrived when challenged, which drove her passion for running. She was part of a local Cedar Park running club for years, running 10K’s and half marathons every chance she could. She especially enjoyed running for fundraising efforts with organizations such as Susan G. Koman’s Run for the Cure.
Of all her accomplishments, being mother to her two daughters, Chloe Renee and Savannah Reese made her the proudest and her legacy will forever live through them.
She was a faithful Christian who believed in the Lord, family, and community. Her church family and friends have provided comfort and support these past years. She and her daughters are members of Great Hills Baptist Church of Austin, TX.
Viewing services will be held for Courtney on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Beck Funeral Home in Cedar Park, TX. She will then be transported home to Florence, AL, where a short viewing followed by service and interment will be held at Mount Tabor Church on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 2 p.m.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Cynthia Diane Chappell; beloved aunt and uncle, H.L and Faye Dean Marks; grandmother, Stella Rhodes Graves, and grandfather, William “Bill” Graves.
She is survived by her daughters, Chloe Renee and Savannah Reese Whited of Cedar Park, TX; sister, Bethany D. Bierig (Mark) of Lago Vista, TX; grandfather, R.N. McClain of Sierra Vista, AZ; uncle, William “Barry” Graves (Elaine); beloved family, Steven W. Marks (Tracy) of Columbia, TN; Randell B. Marks (Judi) of Athens, AL and Jason Marks of Florence, AL along with many extended family members.
Pallbearers: Greg Rhodes, William “Barry” Graves, Randell Marks, Steven Marks, Tim Robertson and Mark Bierig
Honorary Pallbearers: Jason Marks, Steve Springer, Jake Robertson, Robert “Gord” Rhodes, Delbert Rhodes, Tim Rhodes and Neal Rhodes.
Flowers for the viewing in Cedar Park can be sent to Becks Funeral Home and flowers for the services in Florence, AL can be sent to Mount Tabor Church. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Breast Cancer Resource Center of Texas - https://bcrc.org/donate/
