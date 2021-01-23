HODGES — Courtry Eugene Stidham, 66, died January 21, 2021. Visitation is 2 until 3 p.m. service time Sunday at Hackleburg First Baptist Church. Burial to follow in Union Hill Cemetery. Hamilton Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.