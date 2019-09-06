MUSCLE SHOALS
Craig was born September 13, 1960 in Oneonta, AL. He lived in the Birmingham area for many years before settling in Muscle Shoals in the early 90’s. He left his earthly life August 28, 2019. A memorial service will be Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Pastor Ron Ethridge will be officiating the service. Craig’s battle with cancer is over. He fought the good fight with dignity and a great sense of humor. We are rejoicing, he is pain free, and with his Savior. Craig loved his family and friends. He was full of personality and loved pulling a good prank, funny jokes, and playing video games. Craig was a collector from sports memorabilia, action figures, DVDs and much more. He was an avid reader and loved his Auburn Tigers.
Craig is survived by his wife, Jennifer Condra Harris; son, Michael “Ryan” Harris of Muscle Shoals; mother, Chloe Dean Richards; sister, Kim Tucker Harris of Trussville. Craig’s nephews are Jeremy, Shane, and Sean Harris of Trussville, Nick and Benjamin Bishop of Trussville, Austin Woodard of Nashville, and Charlie Wilson of Muscle Shoals.
He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, Kenneth Babe Harris (Irene); brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth Rickey Harris (Susan); maternal grandparents, Jess and Lee Ona Hicks; paternal grandparents, Cole and Ivory Harris; and stepfather, Ray Richards.
The family would like to thank Good Samaritan Hospice for making Craig’s final years comfortable, all that prayed and visited and the shower of gifts and food. Thank you Bobbie, Michelle, Wyatt, Brother Keith, and Brother Howell as well as special helpers Nicole and Andrea.
A special thanks to Betsy, his friend, caregiver, and sister-in-law.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com.
