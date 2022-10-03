HACKLEBURG — Craig Anthony Kennedy, 45, died October 1, 2022. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, 1 p.m., until service time beginning at 2 p.m., at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Old Union Cemetery in Bear Creek, AL.

