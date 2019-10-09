TUSCUMBIA — Crawford Jackson Retherford, 90, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away Monday, October 7, 2019. Visitation was Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be today, October 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Brother Hollis Retherford will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. He was a master builder whose homes graced many locations in the area. He was also a Pastor of several local churches.
Mr. Retherford was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Latham Retherford; parents, William and Ida Retherford; and great- grandson, William Spencer Myrick 11.
He is survived by his children, Sherron and Gary Powell, Farrell and Sherry Retherford, Joel and Angela Retherford, Bonnie and Raymond Fisher, Denise Retherford, Tony and Angie Retherford; 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Retherford, Luke Retherford, Jay Retherford, Kyle Retherford, Tony Retherford, Mason Myrick, Lane Lawson, Samuel Holland.
A special thanks to Tammy Lang, Tracey Armstead, Leslie Malone, Dr. Brian Richards and Kindred Hospice, especially, Fran and Ashley.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Kindred Hospice Foundation at 3350 Riverwood Parkway, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30339.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
