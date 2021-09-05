KILLEN — Criss Edgar Hollins, age 46, of Killen, passed away September 3, 2021. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 8, from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.
Criss was preceded in death by his children, Criss Hollins, III “Tra”, Brooklyn Ann Hollins; mother, Patricia Ann Layne; father, Criss Hollins, Sr.; and grandparents, Maggie McGaughy and Marvin Hollins.
Survivors include his children, Alexis Lynn Hollins and Andru E. Hollins; brother, Anthony Keith Hollins; mother of his children and best friend, Joni Keeton; and stepfather, David Layne.
He was a Florida Gators fan. He loved basketball, especially playing with his son, Andru, and loved to make his baby girl, Alexis, laugh. We know he is dancing in heaven with Tra and Brooklyn.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
Commented