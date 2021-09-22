LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Crystal Ann Potts, 36, died September 17, 2021. Visitation will be today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens.

