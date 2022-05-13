MUSCLE SHOALS — Crystal Michelle Hamm, 42, died May 11, 2022. A graveside service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia. If you would like to help with funeral expense, please contact Williams Funeral Home 256-764-6401.

