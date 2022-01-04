ATHENS — Crystal Sanderson, 43, died January 2, 2022. Visitation will be today from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Old Liberty Cemetery. Crystal was the mother of Christian William Slade Sanderson.

