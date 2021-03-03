MOULTON — Cullie Norton, 97, died March 1, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Moulton Memory Gardens. Cullie was married to Hazel Lipscomb Norton for 68 years.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.