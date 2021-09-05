LEIGHTON — Curtis Dwight Wilson, 54, Leighton, passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 7, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Chad Holder officiating. Interment will be in Shoals Memorial Gardens.
Curtis enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding four-wheelers, and watching Alabama football. He loved spending time with his grandson and his nieces and nephews. Curtis was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clurtis and Effie Ann Carter, and Dellis and Sarah Gray Wilson.
Curtis is survived by his daughter, Lindsey Shay Smith, and grandson, Nathan Emmitt Smith; parents, Dwight and Virginia Wilson; brother, Tony Wade Wilson (wife, Ann, and son Charlie); sister, Angelan Denise LaBoone (Frankie); niece, Amber Caldwell (husband, Justin, and children, Khori and Colton); nephew, Heath Willis (wife, Mallory, and children, Cade and Kylie Jo).
Pallbearers will be Heath Willis, Justin Caldwell, Tony Wilson, Charlie Wilson, Mike Green, and Cody Green.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
