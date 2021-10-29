MUSCLE SHOALS — Curtis Eugene “Block” Goodwin, 48, died October 26, 2021. Graveside service will be Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield. Public viewing will be Saturday from 10-8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia directing.

