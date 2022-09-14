TUSCUMBIA — Curtis Ewel Smallwood, 91, Tuscumbia, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, September 15, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A graveside service will follow at Colbert Memorial Gardens, beginning at 12:30 p.m. with Harold Conley officiating.
Curtis was a member of Tuscumbia Church of Christ. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War. Curtis worked as a truck driver for Reynolds and was a member of the Teamsters Local. He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-five years, Barbara Ann Smallwood.
Curtis is survived by his children, Charlotte Pate (Wayne) and Randy Smallwood (Frances); brother, Ralph Smallwood; grandchildren, Chad Pate, Jana Lowery, Casey Pate, and Ryan Smallwood; and nine great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Chad Pate, Casey Pate, Ryan Smallwood, Adam Lowery, and Jackson Lowery.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com
