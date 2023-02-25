LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Curtis Damon Hall, 57, died Thursday, February 23, 2023. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 form 4-8 p.m., at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Wednesday, at 10 a.m., at Loretto Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

