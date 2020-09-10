SPRUCE PINE

Curtis Lee Brower, 66, died September 4, 2020. Visitation will be Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville. Memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. in the chapel.

