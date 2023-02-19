TOWN CREEK — Curtis Lee King, 68, died February 16, 2023. Public viewing will be Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m. at Jackson Memory Funeral Home. Funeral will be held Monday at 1 p.m. with burial in Wash Chilla Cemetery.

