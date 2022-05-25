KILLEN — Attorney Curtis Michael Simpson, 66 of Killen passed Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Visitation with the family will be held at the church Friday, May 27, from 12-1:00 p.m. Funeral service will be 1:00 pm, Friday, May 27, 2022, Greater St. Paul African Methodist Episocpal Church, Florence, AL, Rev. Anthony James, officiating and Rev. Irvin Leonard, Eulogist. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Garden, Florence, AL. The body will be placed in the church at 12:00 p.m. The public viewing will be Thursday, 10:00 am - 8:00 pm. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be made to the Curtis Simpson Memorial Fund Good Samaritan Account honoring his legacy, Adrian Simpson’s educational journey.
Contributions can be made at any Bank Independent Branch or mailed to Bank Independent, P.O. Box 5000, Sheffield, AL 35660. Please email your name and address to crws1799@gmail.com, so we may acknowledge your contribution later.
Commented