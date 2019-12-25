PHIL CAMPBELL
Curtis Odell Taylor, 88 years old of Phil Campbell, AL passed away December 23, 2019.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 26, 2019, 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Akins Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Friday, December 27, 2019 noon at Gray Rock Church with an Hour Class Singing prior to the service from 11:00 am until noon. Todd Carter, William Borden and Hulon Heath will be officiating with burial in Gray Rock Cemetery.
Brother Curtis was born June 16, 1931, in Butler County, AL to William Silas and Elizabeth Taylor. He was a member of Gray Rock FCM Church. He was preceded in death by his parents; his six brothers; his granddaughter, Tina Borden Jones; and his daughter-in-law, Pat Taylor.
He is survived by his wife, Dessie Taylor; his children, Kathy (William) Borden, Deborah (Hulon) Heath, Cindy (Mike) Carter, Cecil (Peggy) Taylor and James Taylor; his ten grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Kindred Hospice, family, friends and church family.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
