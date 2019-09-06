LEIGHTON
Curtis Oneal Posey, 89, of Leighton, AL passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019. Visitation will be at Colbert Memorial Chapel Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. with the service to follow in the chapel beginning at 2 p.m. Larry Kilpatrick will be officiating service. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. He was a member of Cox Boulevard Church of Christ. He worked at Ford Motor Company for 25 years. He was also a former Mason.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Reba Faye Posey and parents, Oscar and Mattie Lee Posey.
He is survived by his daughters, Donna Wood (Billy) and Rita Nichols (Steve); grandchildren, Andrea Montgomery (Casey) and Matthew Porter; greatgrandchildren, Chance and Brandon McIntyre.
Pallbearers will be Jason Swindle, Chance McIntyre, Rickey Posey, Johnny Posey, Steve Posey and Brandon McIntyre. Honorary pallbearer will be Matthew Porter.
A special thanks to Southern Care, New Beacon Hospice and Dr. Don Heinkel for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com.
