MUSCLE SHOALS — Curtis Oren Willis, 86, died February 27, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with burial in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

