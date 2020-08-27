LEIGHTON — Curtis Ray Sockwell, 80, of Leighton, AL passed away Monday, August 24, 2020. Visitation will be today, August 27, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Charlie James will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. He was in the IBEW Local Union 558 and a member for 60 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Basil and Libby Sockwell and brother, Kenneth Sockwell.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Sockwell; sons, Barry Sockwell and Mike Sockwell; daughter, Allison Campbell (Randy); brother, Robert Sockwell (Jerri); sisters-in-law, Mary Jo Sockwell, Barbara Peebles (Wayne), and Gwen Myers (David); two special aunts, Sarah McCarty and Odell Sockwell; stepmother, Betty Sockwell; close family and friends, Tony and Renee South, Ryan Keenum and family; and business partner, Ron Weaver (Erin); grandchildren, Alexander Sockwell (Alex) and Tate Sockwell; great-grandchildren, Jaxton Ray Sockwell, baby Jett Asher Sockwell (arriving in February); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Terry Peebles, Ken Sockwell, Mark Sockwell, Keith Sockwell, Matthew Myers, Allen King, Mark Davis, and Scott Irons. Honorary pallbearers will be Ryan Keenum, Joe Keenum, Tony South, Wayne Peebles, Hatton Baptist Church, Senior Men’s Sunday School Class, Employees at Williams Electric, The National Guard 115th Signal Battalion; and members of the IBEW Local Union 558.
In lieu of flowers, at the family’s request any donations to be made to Hatton Baptist Church at 2105 Hatton School Road, Leighton, AL 35646.
Ray will always be remembered for his generosity, compassion, and love for others. He was a devoted husband, family man, and loyal friend. He believed in a strong work ethic that was evident thru his determination, drive, and sense of duty that began as a young man at just 15 years old.
Thru all the many struggles he faced over these last few years, his sense of humor never failed and his faith never wavered. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Even though his journey might be over here, it’s time now for him to reap his just reward for his labor……..
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
Commented