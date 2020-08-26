LEIGHTON — Curtis Ray Sockwell, 80, died August 24, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday from 12-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with service to follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. He was the husband of Betty Sockwell.

