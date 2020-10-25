IUKA, MS — Curtis Seago, 88, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020. Funeral Services will be Monday, October 26, 2020, at Ludlam Funeral Home Chapel beginning at 1 p.m., with a visitation prior, beginning at noon. Burial will be in Rutledge Salem Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.