HODGES — Curtis W. Swinney, Jr., 78, died January 25, 2021. Services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Line Cemetery, Hodges.

