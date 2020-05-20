MUSCLE SHOALS — Curtis Wayne Johnson, age 74, of Muscle Shoals, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, May 17, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. His body and his mind are finally at peace with Jesus. Per his wishes, no services are planned.
He is survived by three children, Rochelle Nichols (Stephen), Kimberly Tipper and Ashley Johnson (Becky); brothers, Gary Johnson, Paul Johnson (Brenda) and Melvin Johnson (Angela); sisters, Edith Wadkins and Selena Duff (Dave); five grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Autry and Aline Johnson.
You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com.
