TOWN CREEK — Curtis Whitfield, 73, died August 7, 2022. Funeral will be Saturday at noon at Emmanuel CCC in Leighton, burial will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery. Public viewing will be today from 12 to 5 p.m. at Jackson Memory Funeral Home.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.