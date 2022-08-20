HAMILTON — Cynitha Miles, 56, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 21, 2022 from 6-8 p.m., at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be Monday, at 2 p.m., at the funeral home chapel, with burial to follow at Sullins Cemetery.

