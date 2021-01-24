WAYNESBORO, TENN. — Cynthia Ann Battles Boyd, 61, died January 20, 2021. Visitation is 5-9 p.m. today at Shackelford Funeral Home, Waynesboro. Graveside service is 3 p.m. Monday in Boyd-Lynch Cemetery, Clifton. She was a florist.

