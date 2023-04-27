FLORENCE — Cynthia “Cindy” Robyn Rickard, 61, died April 24, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her husband, Bobby Rickard, Jr.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you