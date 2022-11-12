HAMILTON — Cynthia Denise Holcomb, 64, died November 9, 2022. Visitation will be today from 12 to 2 p.m. at Marion County Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in New Hope Cemetery.

