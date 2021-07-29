FLORENCE — Cynthia Edgil, age 46, of Florence passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
Visitation will be Friday, July 30, 6:00-8:00 P.M. at Williams Funeral Home, Florence. Funeral Service will be Saturday, July 31, 10:00 A.M in Williams Funeral Home Chapel with Sam Pierce officiating. Interment will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Edgil enjoyed fishing, crafts, reading, and especially spending time with her grandbabies. She was also a Master Plumber. Other than being a great mother to her children, she had a hand in raising many other kids. She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Ann Downs; father, Telford Bates; brother, James “Poss” Bates.
Survived by her husband of 27 years, James “Eric” Edgil; children, Megan Edgil, Harley Edgil, Honorary daughters, Mykayla Thompson and Savanna Beavers; sisters, Anita Bates and Andrea Calaham; brother, Howard “Scooter” Bates (Mary); grandsons, Koby Edgil and Ryder Whitehead.
