FLORENCE — Cynthia Edgil, 46, died July 27, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home, Florence. Funeral will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Williams Funeral Chapel with burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, James “Eric” Edgil. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com

