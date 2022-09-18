HAMILTON — Cynthia George, 54, died September 16, 2022. Visitation will be held on Sunday, 2 p.m., until service time beginning at 3 p.m., at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Antioch Cemetery.

