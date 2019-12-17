TUSCUMBIA — Cynthia Lee “Cindy” Gauges Nelson, 61, born January 20, 1958 went home to be with the Lord December 11, 2019. Cindy was born in Germany while her father was stationed there with the Army. Cindy loved Nascar Racing with No. 24 Jeff Gordon being her favorite. Cindy played the character of Goofy at Disney World from 1987 to 1994. She loved music, working puzzles, coloring, but most of all Alabama football. Her greatest attribute was being a sitter with elderly and hospice patients. Cindy unselfishly donated her body to science at Genesis in Tennessee to continue helping others.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Martin Gauges; mother, Cecelia Ann Gauges; grandparents, George and Grace Groh; and uncle, Charles Werner.
She is survived by her sister, Marilyn Jean Gauges; aunt, Carol Grace Molloy; cousins, Andy, Steve and Susan Prough; and her beloved fur baby, Precious.
Special thanks to Compassus Hospice and staff, Dr. Lyman Mitchell, Jr., Tuscumbia First Responders, Quad City Taxi, and NACOLG.
A very special thanks to caregiving friends who gave so much love, time, and compassion during her sickness.
Request for no flowers but to send donations to Compassus Hospice, 507 East Dr. Hicks Blvd, Florence, AL.
A memorial service will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church. 1502 County Line Road, Leighton, Alabama.
If you would like to wear Alabama apparel in Cindy’s honor please feel free to do so.
Cindy stated “My soul will be in Heaven, My body in Tennessee, but my heart will always be in Alabama.”
