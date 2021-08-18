SHEFFIELD — Cynthia Longcrier Alexander, 57, Sheffield, passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Cynthia was a member of Abundant Grace Church. She was preceded in death by her father, Billy Longcrier; mother, Nancy Horton; stepfather, Joe Horton; husband, Donny Alexander; brother, Keith Longcrier.
Cynthia is survived by her children, Justin Alexander and Kristin Lopez (Jeff); brothers, Mike Longcrier (Dianne), Rickey Longcrier (Pam), Randy Longcrier, and Andy Berryman (Monica); and a host of extended family and friends.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented